Tyra Banks Takes On Hosting Duties On ‘America’s Got Talent’

(CBS SF) – Former supermodel, Tyra Banks will be hosting the next season of NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Banks is taking over the hosting spot from an exiting Nick Cannon who left the show after eight seasons.

Banks’ experience as producer and host of her own talk show The Tyra Banks Show and hit reality competition series America’s Next Top Model makes a her a natural for the job. The Tyra Banks Show is a two-time winner of a Daytime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Talk Show/Informative category.

Banks say she is looking forward to “connecting with the dreamers” and will try to get a few to “smize” for the audience.

“Ty Ty” tweeted:

The 43 year old host with join returning judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B for Season 12 of America’s Got Talent live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles this summer.

