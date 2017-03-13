Milpitas Man Accused Of Jumping White House Fence Freed Pending Trial

March 13, 2017 2:16 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Bay Area man charged with jumping the White House fence late Friday evening will be allowed to remain free while awaiting trial, though he’ll have to wear a GPS monitor.

At a hearing in federal court in Washington on Monday, 26-year-old Jonathan Tuan Tran of Milpitas, California, was ordered to stay within 100 miles of his hometown except while traveling to court in Washington. He must stay away from the White House and undergo a mental health evaluation.

Tran answered a few questions in court and was assigned a public defender.

He’s charged with entering restricted grounds while carrying a dangerous weapon. He faces up to 10 years in prison. Court records allege Tran was carrying two cans of Mace when arrested.

He’s scheduled to return to court April 13.

