23-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot By 2 Napa Police Officers Identified

NAPA (CBS SF) — The Napa County coroner’s office has identified a man who was fatally shot by two Napa police officers Monday evening as Noel Aaron Russell, 23, of Napa.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, coroner’s Lt. John Crawford said.

Napa police responded at about 6:20 p.m. Monday to numerous calls about a man walking with a knife in front of the Home Depot store at 225 Soscol Ave.

Callers said the man was acting “crazy” or “high,” police said.

Russell crossed Kansas Avenue when officers arrived, and after making contact with Russell the incident escalated and the officers shot and killed Russell.

Investigators learned Russell was attacking people and motorists with a knife before officers arrived, and said he was confrontational with people in the area, police said.

The names of the officers have not been released. The officers were placed on administrative leave, according to police.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting, and witnesses are asked to call the sheriff’s office’s investigations division at (707) 253-4591.

