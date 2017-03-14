California Considers Exempting Teachers From State Income Tax

SACRAMENTO (KCBS) – In an effort to attract more people to teaching and keep educators in the profession, a California State Senate proposal would make teachers exempt from the state income tax.
If Senate Bill 807 is approved, teachers would have to stay on the job for five years to qualify for the state tax exemption.
SB807 would also provide a tax deduction for the cost of attaining a teaching credential.
The legislature has not yet calculated the estimated loss in tax revenue to the state if the measure is approved.
California is struggling to recruit and retain teachers as baby boomers retire and meager starting salaries do little to attract young people to the profession.
According to the California Teachers Association, nearly one in three teachers leave the profession in the first seven years.