Naked Man Stuck In Napa Store Shaft Thought It Was A ‘Wishing Well’

March 14, 2017 9:58 AM
NAPA (KCBS) — Fire crews had to rescue a naked man after he got trapped inside a shaft above a Napa Togo’s sandwich shop because he mistook it for something magical.

Apparently he was under the influence when he got on the roof. He later told authorities he thought the shaft was a “wishing well.”

A worker at the shop says the man could be heard yelling for help Tuesday morning, saying he was drunk when he climbed inside under the mistaken impression.

Authorities said fire crews had to demolish a part of the building to get him out.

