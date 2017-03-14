Two Arrested On Suspicion Of Robbing Livermore Pharmacies

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — Two people were arrested Monday on suspicion of robbing two pharmacies in Livermore, police said.

At 10:45 a.m., a suspect entered a pharmacy located on Murrieta Boulevard and approached the pharmacy counter. The suspect, armed with a handgun, demanded narcotics from the clerk, then fled the store, police said.

At about noon, another pharmacy located on North Vasco Road was robbed. The crime and the suspect matched the description of the previous robbery.

When officers arrived at the scene they learned that the suspect fled in the direction of Croce Elementary School, located at 5650 Scenic Ave. Although there was no information leading police to believe the suspect entered the school, they had the school go into lockdown as a precaution. The school was on lockdown for about 30 minutes, police said.

When officers arrived, they were advised that the suspect may have entered a silver sport utility vehicle and fled the area. Officers later located and stopped the vehicle.

Officers arrested the vehicle’s two male occupants on suspicion of robbing the pharmacies, police said. The incident is currently under investigation.

