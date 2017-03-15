California Environmentalists Oppose Trump’s Move To Weaken Vehicle Emissions Standards

COLMA (KPIX 5) — President Trump announced that in an effort help automakers, he is canceling Obama’s executive order requiring vehicles to be fuel efficient.

Trump is erasing an executive order on fuel efficiency that was put in place during Obama’s last days in office.

California environmentalists are concerned.

“Today I am announcing that we are going to cancel that executive action,” Trump said.

President trump is talking about what Obama’s administration did just 3 days before leaving office: forcing automakers to make vehicles that get about 50 miles a gallon by 2025.

Automakers told President Trump this was too soon.

Trump said, “We are going to ensure that any regulations we have protect and defend your jobs, your factories.”

So now, the EPA will work with automakers to come up with new standards by April 2018.

In a statement, the president of the Auto Alliance wrote, “The Trump Administration has created an opportunity for decision-makers to reach a thoughtful and coordinated outcome predicated on the best and most current data.”

Stanley Young isn’t buying it.

“They want to sell more SUV’s and light trucks that’s their cash cow,” Young said.

Young is the director of communications of the California Air Resources Board, the board that oversees California standards, which are by law allowed to be stricter than the federal rules.

Young said, “We as a state began setting standards before the Clean Air Act was even written or considered…if anybody remembers what Los Angeles was like back in 1950, 60s and 70s, smog was very bad. We have what’s known as extraordinary and compelling conditions and that allows us to set standards that can be stricter than the federal.”

Could President Trump or someone in his administration end California’s special status?

Young says, “We don’t know how it would work and were very concerned that it might happen. And I think we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

Wednesday’s action won’t have an immediate impact on California or the 14 other states that have chosen to comply with California standards.

Still, Young says, this state will stay on the front lines.

Young said, “We are determined to defend California at all costs and ensure that we keep these standards.”

California Governor Jerry Brown said, “President Trump’s decision today to weaken emission standards in cars is an unconscionable gift to polluters.”