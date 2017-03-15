Ex-Raiders QB Marinovich Pleads Guilty In Naked Trespassing Case

March 15, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: Los Angeles Raiders, Marijuana, Nude, Todd Marinovich, Trespassing

NEWPORT BEACH (AP) — Former USC and Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges related to his arrest after he was seen trying to enter a stranger’s home naked.

The 47-year-old entered guilty pleas Tuesday to public nudity, drug and trespassing counts and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

The Orange County Register reports that the sentence could be stayed pending completion of six months in an outpatient rehab facility.

Authorities said a naked Marinovich tried to open the sliding glass door of an Irvine home last August. He allegedly left a bag containing meth, marijuana, drug gear, his wallet and driver’s license on a nearby hiking trail.

Marinovich has struggled with drug problems that drove him from the NFL and resulted in several arrests.

