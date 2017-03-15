KPIX Sky Drone 5: Lake Berryessa ‘Glory Hole’ Still Attracting Tourists

LAKE BERRYESSA (KPIX) – Weeks after the last major winter storm, Lake Berryessa’s ‘Glory Hole’ vertical spillway is still going strong.
It has been nearly a decade since the lake level has risen high enough to send water rushing into the vertical spillway.
Lake Berryessa, a reservoir about two hours north of San Francisco, is formed by the Monticello Dam and features an open bell-mouth spillway, 72 feet wide with a vertical drop more than 200 feet deep.
When the lake fills up, excess water pours down the pipe and out the base of the dam.
It looks like a bathtub drain has opened up in the lake.