Repairs On Massive Orinda Sinkhole Finally Set To Begin

March 15, 2017 7:01 PM By Juliette Goodrich
ORINDA (KPIX 5) — The fix for gaping sinkhole on Miner Road in Orinda is coming closer to reality after one of the main obstacles to make repairs was resolved.

It hasn’t been an easy road for close to 3,000 Orinda residents who have been forced to take a lengthy detour around the sinkhole ever since it opened up in January.

Skydrone 5 provided an inside look at the sinkhole measuring roughly 25 feet wide, 15 feet long and 20 feet deep. It ruptured sewer lines and created gridlock for drivers.

“I’ve never seen traffic like this before,” said one Orinda resident. “It’s just nonstop.”

Construction to repair the gaping sinkhole is finally set to move forward.

The work had been held up by neighbors who live right by it. Their property includes a portion of the creek on both sides of Miner Road, which the city needs to access for repairs.

Giving the okay meant making sure their property would be free of future property issues.

The work has started, but now neighbors are wondering how long it will take.

“It was supposed to be a three-week delay. It will probably be three months, said Orinda resident Ted Urban.

The city said a temporary fix will include the rental of a $200,000 bridge.

