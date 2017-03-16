Thinking Of Starting A Business In California? Here Are The Online Resources You’ll Need



Starting a business in California can be difficult. The success of your business ultimately depends on the decisions you make before you lay the groundwork. As a practical business owner, you should consider a few of these online resources.



GO-Biz

The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, also known as GO-Biz, is the ultimate go-to resource for small business owners. GO-Biz provides links to government and nonprofit organizations that help facilitate the startup of small businesses within the state of California.



The California Business Portal

From registration requirements to form samples to corporate filing tips, the California Business Portal has everything potential business owners need to start a business from the ground up. The California Business Portal also offers resources for preexisting business owners, including the forms needed to terminate a business.



My Own Business Institute

My Own Business Institute (MOBI) is an online educational tool that offers free entrepreneurship classes and learning modules. MOBI can easily teach you how to begin your dream business with tips and other free online resources. Each MOBI course is divided into sections, so users can learn at their own pace based on where they stand in the startup process.



The California Business Resource

The California Business Resource is an SBA-generated guide that takes potential entrepreneurs through the process of starting a business. The California Business Resource provides information on how to register and license your business, in addition to making sure you have the required permits.



SmallBizDaily

SmallBizDaily is an online business magazine that aims to inspire small business owners in California and beyond. SmallBizDaily is a one-stop-shop for those who are interested in ideas, insights, and information about business sales, management, marketing, and technology. SBD gives readers a heads-up about the latest trends and hot topics in the small business industry. The magazine also provides readers with information on its loan center and women’s resource center.



AllBusiness

AllBusiness is one of the largest and most comprehensive online resources for small businesses in the nation. With essential tools and resources, AllBusiness provides practical tips and real-world expert advice on how to start and run your business successfully. AllBusiness has a large library of how-to articles and special reports, in addition to coverage on new business events and trends.



While looking over these resources may seem daunting at first, in the end you’ll find these online tools quite helpful.





This article was written by Tabitha Shiflett for CBS Small Business Pulse.

