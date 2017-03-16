MARCH MADNESS: Full CoverageNot Near A TV? Stream LIVE GamesCheck Bracket Challenge Picks

San Carlos Narcotics Arrest Nets Suspect Who Allegedly Pretended To Be A Dentist

March 16, 2017 5:24 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Drug Arrest, Narcotics, Narcotics Task Force, Redwood City, San Carlos, San Mateo County

SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) — A Redwood City man was arrested Tuesday in San Carlos on suspicion of possessing illegal drugs but may have been operating as a dentist without a license, state and county authorities said Thursday.

Joseph Hirsch, 59, was arrested at about 7 a.m. at Thermo Dental at 663 Old County Road when task-force agents served a search warrant at the business, according to the San Mateo County Narcotics Task Force.

An investigation started in January and on Tuesday investigators searched the business and allegedly found drugs and equipment typically used to manufacture drugs.

Investigators said they also allegedly found a crude dental office consisting of a dentist’s chair, x-ray machine and dental tools.

It appears Hirsch has a denture manufacturing business but was allegedly operating as a dentist as well, California Department of Consumer Affairs Detective Ryan Blonien said.

According to Blonien, Hirsch never had a dentist’s license but was allegedly acting as a dentist in fitting patients for dentures.

Hirsch was taken to the county jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of ammunition and possessing metal knuckles, according to jail records.

Hirsch has not been arrested for allegedly working as a dentist without a license but an investigation hasn’t been completed, Blonien said.

