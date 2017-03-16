MARCH MADNESS: Full CoverageNot Near A TV? Stream LIVE GamesCheck Bracket Challenge Picks

Shooting On Highway 101 Shuts Northbound Lanes In San Jose

March 16, 2017 9:03 PM
Filed Under: CHP, Crime, Freeway Shooting, Gun violence, Highway Shooting, Story Road

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose Thursday night.

CHECK CURRENT TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

The shooting occurred on the highway near Story Road, the CHP said on Twitter at 8:35 p.m.

Traffic on the highway is being diverted at Tully Road onto Interstate 280 and 680, according to the CHP.

Further information was not immediately available.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia