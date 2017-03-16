Shooting On Highway 101 Shuts Northbound Lanes In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose Thursday night.
The shooting occurred on the highway near Story Road, the CHP said on Twitter at 8:35 p.m.
Traffic on the highway is being diverted at Tully Road onto Interstate 280 and 680, according to the CHP.
Further information was not immediately available.
