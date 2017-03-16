MARCH MADNESS: Full CoverageNot Near A TV? Stream LIVE GamesCheck Bracket Challenge Picks

Landale Records Double-Double, Saint Mary’s Beats VCU 85-77

March 16, 2017 7:05 PM
Filed Under: March Madness, NCAA Basketball, St. Mary's Gaels

SALT LAKE CITY (CBS/AP) — Jock Landale had 18 points and 13 rebounds as seventh-seeded Saint Mary’s held on for an 85-77 victory over No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament’s West Region on Thursday night.

The Gaels led most of the way, but had to fight to hold on after the VCU defensive pressure started to become too much in the second half.

Joe Rahon and Calvin Hermanson finished with 16 points apiece for Saint Mary’s.

JeQuan Lewis paced VCU with 30 points.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia