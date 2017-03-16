Stockton Residents Arrested In Tenderloin Shooting That Killed 1, Injured 3

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two Stockton residents have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured three other people in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood last September, police said Thursday.

Darrick Devereaux, 41, and Linda Jimenez, 22, were arrested last Saturday in the area of O’Farrell and Jones streets in San Francisco in

connection with the Sept. 29 murder of 44-year-old Shunsie Ellis.

Ellis was found lying on the ground in the 400 block of Ellis Street just before 1 a.m. after a report of a shooting.

Ellis died at the scene while a 59-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds including ones to the leg and foot, police said.

No arrests were made at the scene, but investigators eventually identified Devereaux and Jimenez as suspects and arrested them after executing a search warrant.

The search recovered three semi-automatic firearms and an assault rifle, as well as nearly a quarter-pound of suspected narcotics, police said.

Devereaux has been charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder and three counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. He remains in custody with bail set at $5 million, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 23, according to court and jail records.

Jimenez was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to crime and multiple narcotics offenses, according to police. More information on her case status was not available Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to contact them at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.