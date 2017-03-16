All Suspects In Custody Following Hayward Police Shooting That Killed Pregnant Teen

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — The 16-year-old girl who was killed in an officer-involved shooting during a search for an armed robbery suspect in Hayward on Tuesday evening was pregnant, police said Thursday.

The Alameda County coroner’s office confirmed that Elena “Ebbie” Mondragon of Antioch was pregnant at the time of her death and estimated she was within her first trimester, according to Hayward police Sgt. Ryan Cantrell.

Hayward police didn’t release Mondragon’s name because it is their department’s policy not to release the names of juveniles who are killed but her name was released by her family members.

An armed-robbery suspect who allegedly was involved in the shooting was arrested by Hayward and San Francisco police in San Francisco at about 8 p.m. Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for multiple robbery charges, Hayward police said.

The suspect, whose name is not yet being released, also was being sought for questioning about the incident in Hayward on Tuesday, according to police.

Hayward police said that at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, Fremont police detectives who were in Hayward spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen and was wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies in Fremont and throughout the Bay Area.

According to police, the detectives attempted to stop the vehicle at the City View Apartments complex at 25200 Carlos Bee Blvd. near the California State University East Bay campus.

As they approached and contacted the suspects inside the vehicle, the driver suddenly drove into the police vehicles, injuring two Fremont police detectives.

During the incident, the detectives fired their weapons at the suspect driving the vehicle and struck Mondragon, who was an occupant.

The vehicle continued to drive out of the apartment complex but eventually crashed near the intersection of Campus and Oakes drives, police said.

The male suspect allegedly fled the vehicle on foot and remained at large until he was arrested on Wednesday night.

Another male and a second female occupant of the vehicle were taken into custody near the scene without further incident.

Mondragon was treated by the Hayward Fire Department at the scene and then transported to a trauma center, where she died of her injuries, police said.

The two Fremont police detectives who were injured were treated and released from a hospital.

Hayward police said in a statement Thursday that they are “confident we have identified all of the individuals related to the officer-involved shooting incident and they are either in custody on unrelated charges or have been released to their parents and there are no public safety risks associated to outstanding subjects.”

Mondragon’s uncle, Miguel Minjares of Antioch, has set up a GoFundMe page to try to raise $10,000 for her burial expenses. $1,715 had been raised as of 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

The website for the fund is https://www.gofundme.com/3iibrkw.

Hayward police said their investigation into the incident is still ongoing and hasn’t yet been submitted to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for charging.

