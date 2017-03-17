Antioch Police Shoot Driver Suspected Of Ramming Patrol Car In Pursuit

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – Antioch police shot and wounded a suspect who allegedly rammed their car during a pursuit on Thursday night.

Officers with the Antioch Police Department responded Thursday at 10:13 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Mokelumne Drive.

Responding officers located a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit, police said.

During the pursuit, the driver of the suspect vehicle rammed a patrol vehicle near Wawona Court, police said.

An officer fired a shot at the suspect, and the suspect was wounded.

Police said a firearm was located in the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect was transported to the hospital and was reported to be in stable condition Friday morning.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Antioch Police Department and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.

