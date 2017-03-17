CHP Investigating Hwy 101 Shooting Of Teen As Gang-Related

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 17-year-old boy is recovering from being shot in the face and back on U.S. Highway 101 in East San Jose Thursday evening in what California Highway Patrol officers are investigating as a gang-related shooting.
The boy was shot twice in the front passenger seat of a black Acura Integra around 6:45 p.m. in the highway’s northbound lanes near Story Road, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.
Northbound lanes of the highway were shut down for hours during the police investigation.
The suspects were described as two Hispanic men in black bandannas driving what looked like a Dodge Charger with the word “HEMI” in large black letters on the left side, Lee said.
The boy remains at Regional Medical Center Friday afternoon for injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.
