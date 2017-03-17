MARCH MADNESS: Complete CoverageNot Near A TV? Stream LIVE GamesCheck Bracket Challenge Picks

Horrific Catering Truck Crash Shuts Down Sunnyvale Street

March 17, 2017 12:44 PM
Filed Under: Accident, Crash, Injury, Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Public safety officials in Sunnyvale have closed the northbound lanes on a street near Baylands Park due to a major accident Friday morning.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at East Caribbean and Moffett Park drives around 9:56 a.m., according to Department of Public Safety Capt. Shawn Ahearn.

According to reports, two women suffered major injuries when the catering truck slammed into a traffic light poll on Caribbean Drive at the entrance to the Twin Creeks sports complex.

The Mercury News reported that one of the two victims was transported to an area hospital by medical helicopter.

The northbound lanes of East Caribbean Drive as well as the off-ramp from westbound state Highway 237 to northbound Lawrence Expressway are closed.

Public safety officials expect the closure to last a few hours as crews investigate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia