Horrific Catering Truck Crash Shuts Down Sunnyvale Street

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Public safety officials in Sunnyvale have closed the northbound lanes on a street near Baylands Park due to a major accident Friday morning.
The single-vehicle crash was reported at East Caribbean and Moffett Park drives around 9:56 a.m., according to Department of Public Safety Capt. Shawn Ahearn.
According to reports, two women suffered major injuries when the catering truck slammed into a traffic light poll on Caribbean Drive at the entrance to the Twin Creeks sports complex.
The Mercury News reported that one of the two victims was transported to an area hospital by medical helicopter.
The northbound lanes of East Caribbean Drive as well as the off-ramp from westbound state Highway 237 to northbound Lawrence Expressway are closed.
Public safety officials expect the closure to last a few hours as crews investigate.