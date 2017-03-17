‘Life In Pieces’ Star Thomas Sadoski Secretly Marries Amanda Seyfried

(CBS SF) – During an appearance Thursday night on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Life In Pieces star Thomas Sadoski revealed he and actress Amanda Seyfried had gotten married.

Corden was taken aback when he was about to say “fiancée” when he noticed a wedding ring on the actor’s hand. Sadoski then flashed the ring at an astonished Corden and his other guest, Vanessa Hudgens.

The 40 year-old Sadoski said they “just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us and we did our thing.”

He continues with “…she’s the person that I love, admire, respect most in the world,” while Corden was fighting back his tears.

Later he adds the intimate ceremony on Sunday was “beautiful” and “everything that it should be.”

Prior to Sadoski’s appearance, 31-year-old Seyfried, who is expecting their first child, posted a photo of her then “secret” husband and wrote “This nice man is going to be on @latelateshow tonight to talk about nice things!”

This nice man is going to be on @latelateshow tonight to talk about nice things! 💫 A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

Sadoski plays “Matt” on Life In Pieces on CBS, locally KPIX 5 and was in the hit action film John Wick: Chapter 2. Seyfried stars in the Twin Peaks reboot coming in May to Showtime.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.