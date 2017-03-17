AAA Providing Free Towing, Rides Home For St. Patrick’s Day Revelers

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Partygoers who may have had drank too much to drink to drive celebrating St. Patrick’s Day can get a free tow and ride home from AAA, according to AAA officials.

The free service will start at 6 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. Saturday in Northern California.

No one needs to be an AAA member to get the free tow and ride home. AAA officials want everyone to celebrate and enjoy the holiday safely and the program has helped keep impaired people from driving.

Drivers, passengers, party hosts and bartenders or restaurant managers can call (800) 222-4357 between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday and say that they need a ‘Tipsy Tow.’

The caller will have to provide the driver’s name, home address, phone number and location of the vehicle and driver to get the free tow and ride.

The Tipsy Tow program does not take reservations.

Tow truck drivers will provide the driver with a tow and one-way ride home. Additional people can be taken to the drivers’ home if they can be taken safely in the tow truck, AAA officials said.

California Highway Patrol data shows three people died on St. Patrick’s Day last year in California and 60 others were injured in alcohol-related crashes or collisions, according to AAA.

CHP officers made 145 DUI arrests statewide on St. Patrick’s Day last year.

