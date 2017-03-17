Victim In Fatal Mission District Shooting Identified

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man fatally shot in San Francisco’s Mission District early Friday morning has been identified as 44-year-old San Bruno resident Jorge Martinez, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Martinez was shot around 12:50 a.m. in the area of 19th and Capp streets, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe there is one suspect in the shooting but no one had been taken into custody and no suspect description has been released.

The shooting was one of two to take place early today.

Around 4:10 a.m., officers responded to gunshots in the first block of McAllister Street near Seventh Street in the Civic Center area.

Officers found a man suffering from bullet wounds. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital.

Police did not have information on the man’s current condition as of Friday morning.

There may be two suspects in the shooting but no one is in custody, police said.

Investigators received a tip about the location of the suspects and searched around the Civic Center BART station but did not find anyone.