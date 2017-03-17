Fallout For Secret Service After Milpitas Man Charged In White House Breach

WASHINGTON (CBS SF) – The U.S. Secret Service is expected to discipline employees after a Milpitas man allegedly jumped over a fence at the White House in an attempt to meet President Donald Trump.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News reporter Jeff Pegues that the agency could possibly suspend or terminate employees who were involved.

Now #developing: #USSS will discipline those involved in last week's security failure at the #WhiteHouse. — Jeff Pegues (@jeffpeguescbs) March 17, 2017

Law enforcement #sources say #USSS will hand out #discipline to include suspension and possible termination. — Jeff Pegues (@jeffpeguescbs) March 17, 2017

According to authorities, 26-year-old Jonathan Tran of Milpitas jumped the fence early on March 11th and was arrested on the south grounds of the White House. Officials said he was carrying two cans of mace at the time of his arrest.

Tran has been charged with entering restricted grounds while carrying a dangerous weapon. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Earlier this week, Tran was allowed to return to the Bay Area while he awaits trial. Tran has been ordered to wear a GPS monitor and to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Speaking to KPIX 5’s Maria Medina outside a San Jose courthouse Thursday, Tran said he was at the White House because he “just wanted attention.” Tran also did not dispute Mr. Trump’s assertion that he was a “troubled person.”

Tran is scheduled to return to court in Washington, DC in April.