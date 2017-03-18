Police Search For Missing At-Risk Vallejo Woman

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Vallejo police are asking the public to help them find a missing 26-year-old at-risk woman Saturday.
At about 6 p.m., police announced via social media that Lexus Dupaty was last seen wearing a lime green jacket with a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.
Police say she has the tendency to frequent out of the way places in parks and open spaces.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via 911.
