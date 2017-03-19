Bay Area Braces For Rain With Approaching Storms

BAY AREA (CBS SF) — Three storm systems moving over the Bay Area starting Sunday will bring rain and cooler temperatures this week to much of the region, according to KPIX 5 meteorologist Roberta Gonzales.

A disorganized disturbance is passing over California Sunday while a stronger system moves over the Pacific Northwest. Though this system is very weak and should produce only a trace amount of precipitation over the North Bay, it will open the storm door for the upcoming week.

Winds are expected to be light to occasionally breezy during the afternoon hours and temperatures will be slightly cooler, but closer normal seasonal readings.

On Monday and Tuesday, the second, more moderate storm system will bring light precipitation to the region. While rain is possible throughout the area, most of the precipitation will again be aimed at the North Bay with projections of 2-3 inches in some areas.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon with locally gusty winds and small hail, while temperatures will fall to around 3-5 degrees below seasonal averages.

The third and potentially strongest of the upcoming systems is projected to arrive in the Bay Area Thursday with moderate to occasionally heavy precipitation is possible.

This system could be slower to move across the region, increasing the possibility of runoff and flooding with heavier, more widespread precipitation compared to the second system.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon into Saturday with gusty winds and small hail. Temperatures will remain slightly cooler, around 5-8 degrees below seasonal normals.

The Bay Area can expect some downed trees, power outages, traffic delays and localized minor flooding during the third storm with an increased possibility of flooding and slides in certain areas.