2-Alarm Blaze Burns Building In Old Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire that started Sunday morning in a Palo Alto home in the neighborhood of Old Palo Alto is under control, fire officials said on Twitter.
The fire at 335 Seale Ave. was under control as of 12:19 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Fire officials reported the fire on Twitter at 11:31 a.m.
Tile roofs are very difficult to ventilate & the extra weight on the roof add to the concern / complexity of the fire https://t.co/UVY7w61Min
— PaloAltoFire (@PaloAltoFire) March 19, 2017
