2-Alarm Blaze Burns Building In Old Palo Alto

March 19, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: 2-alarm fire, Palo Alto, Palo Alto Fire Department

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire that started Sunday morning in a Palo Alto home in the neighborhood of Old Palo Alto is under control, fire officials said on Twitter.

The fire at 335 Seale Ave. was under control as of 12:19 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials reported the fire on Twitter at 11:31 a.m.

