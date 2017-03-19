Police: 8-Year-Old Girl Killed By Father In Capitola Mall Murder-Suicide

CAPITOLA (KION) — A 36-year-old man killed his 8-year-old daughter then himself Sunday afternoon while sitting in a parked car near the west entrance of the Capitola Mall, police said.
According to Capitola Police Chief Terry McManus, the wife of the 36-year old called police around 3 p.m. concerned that her husband was going to commit suicide. The wife also informed police that the 8-year old was with him.
When police arrived at the mall they found the 36-year man dead in the driver’s seat. The 8-year-old’s body was in the passenger seat, McManus said.