Report: President Of Uber Quits Embattled SF Ride-Hailing Company

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The president of San Francisco ride-hailing service Uber is quitting the company, according to a report published Sunday afternoon on the technology news website Recode.net.
The report says Jones, who was hired less than a year ago by Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, was troubled by multiple controversies swirling around Uber in recent months, which include charges of high-level sexual harassment and accusations that the company stole technology related to its autonomous-driving efforts.
