Report: President Of Uber Quits Embattled SF Ride-Hailing Company

March 19, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: Jeff Jones, Ride-Hailing Service, Technology, Travis Kalanick, Uber

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The president of San Francisco ride-hailing service Uber is quitting the company, according to a report published Sunday afternoon on the technology news website Recode.net.

The report says Jones, who was hired less than a year ago by Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, was troubled by multiple controversies swirling around Uber in recent months, which include charges of high-level sexual harassment and accusations that the company stole technology related to its autonomous-driving efforts.

KPIX 5’s Joe Vazquez is at the company headquarters and will report at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

