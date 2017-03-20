BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

2 Napa Police Officers Who Fatally Shot Man Armed With Knife Identified

March 20, 2017 10:38 PM
NAPA, Calif. (AP) — The Napa Police Department has identified two officers who fatally shot a man armed with a knife outside a store.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the department identified the officers Monday as Sgt. Ryan Cole, a 22-year veteran, and Officer Jack Thomson, a 25-year veteran who works as a crisis negotiator for the department.

Napa police say the officers shot 23-year-old Noel Russell, of Napa, in self-defense.

Officials say numerous people called 911 the evening of March 13 saying a man was walking around with a knife in his hand and acting “high” or “crazy.”

The officers were responding to the calls when they encountered the man and fired their guns at him.

Cole and Thomson were placed on paid administrative leave as the Napa County Sheriff’s Office reviews the incident.

