Several Detained In Bay Bridge Sideshow Involving Dozens Of Vehicles

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A San Leandro woman was arrested and several others were detained in Oakland Sunday evening after allegedly evading officers and engaging in a sideshow on the Bay Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said their air unit contacted officers shortly after 6 p.m. that at least 30 off road vehicles and motorcycles were acting aggressive with other drivers and driving recklessly on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 over the Bay Bridge.

According the CHP, when the group arrived in Oakland, officers attempted to stop the pack but they immediately fled.

The CHP said because an air unit was following overhead, they let them disperse and were eventually able to catch up with a smaller group near 103rd Avenue and Royal Ann Street.

According to the CHP, one person, 27-year-old Daisha Moran, fled the scene on a motorcycle, but officers were able to catch up with her a few blocks away where she was arrested on suspicion of evading police and participating in a sideshow.

The CHP said the other parties detained could face possible prosecution later after video taken by the air unit is reviewed.

