Police Search For Walmart Parking Lot Rampage Suspect

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — A woman who went on a wild rampage in a Union City Walmart parking lot, striking several people before fleeing in her Honda Accord was the subject of a Bay Area-wide manhunt Monday.

The Union City Police Department said the incident began at around 6 p.m. Sunday when the female suspect attempted to enter the store to return some batteries. For some reason, she was denied entry and became extremely agitated.

The suspect returned to her car, backed out of the stall almost hitting a family walking behind the vehicle.

Investigators then said she continued to back up, intentionally striking numerous people. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The suspect then narrowly missed a 3-year-old and her mother who dove out of the way. She took off at a high rate speed out of the parking lot, causing other pedestrians to jump out of the way.

Her image and that of her silver two-door Honda Accord were captured on surveillance cameras and still photos were released Monday.

Investigators described the suspect as a white female adult, 5 feet to 5-5 1/2 feet tall between 100 and 120 lbs.

She has brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with the batman logo on the front, black leggings and dark Ugg style boots. She was also wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Union City Police Department at 510-675-5207