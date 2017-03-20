BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

Raiders Sign Quarterback EJ Manuel

March 20, 2017 3:35 PM
(KPIX 5) — The Raiders signed quarterback EJ Manuel who will compete to be Derek Carr’s backup.

Manuel was the 16th pick by Buffalo in the 2013 NFL draft. He went 6-11 in 17 starts with the Bills, but will get a chance to  hit the reset button in Oakland.

The acquisition of Manuel likely means the end of quarterback Matt McGloin whose contract expired at the end of the 2016 season.

Connor Cook also remains on the Raiders roster. Cook started the playoff game against the Texans and threw three interceptions in the Oakland loss.

The Raiders also announced they signed linebacker Jelani Jenkins.

