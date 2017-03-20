Trey Songz Brings ‘Tremaine’ The Tour To Oakland

By Radio.com Staff
(RADIO.COM) – With Trey Songz’s new album Tremain The Album hitting stores this Friday, March 24, it’s only fitting that he’d announce a tour to support his seventh full-length.
The tour begins Wednesday, May 3rd at Detroit, Michigan’s Royal Oak Music Theatre and then travels the U.S. through early June with a stop at the Fox Theatre in Oakland, a day before the tour ends in Los Angeles on June 3rd.
Atlantic Records ticket pre-sales for all dates begin Tuesday, March 28th at 10 am; Pandora pre-sale – supported by an exclusive Trey Songz takeover of the service’s popular “Beats Between The Sheets” station – begins on Wednesday, March 29th at 10:00 am; local pre-sales start on Thursday, March 30th at 10:00 am; all remaining tickets will then be released to the general public on Friday, March 31st at 10:00 am local time.
Tremaine The Tour dates:
5/3 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
5/4 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
5/5 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
5/6 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
5/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head
5/12 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
5/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
5/14 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
5/16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
5/19 – New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater
5/20 – Richmond, VA @ Carpenter Center
5/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
5/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theater at Midland
5/25 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
5/26 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
5/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
5/28 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
6/1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
6/2 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
6/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
Ticket links are available at treysongz.com.
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.