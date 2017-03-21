BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

1 Dead In Redwood City Shooting

March 21, 2017 4:04 PM
REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Redwood City police were investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police initially wrote on Twitter shortly before 3 p.m. about the shooting in the area of Saginaw and Penobscot drives.

As of shortly before 3:30 p.m., police said a male died in the shooting.

Police have not released any other information about the shooting except to say that there is no current threat to public safety as a result of the incident.

