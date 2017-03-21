BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

Disney’s ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Will Not Return To Cinemas In Kuwait

March 21, 2017 5:38 PM
Filed Under: Beauty and the Beast, Gay Moment, Kuwait, LGBT, National Cinema Company, Theaters, Walt Disney Pictures

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Disney’s new Beauty and the Beast will not be returning to cinemas in Kuwait after the country’s largest cinema company pulled the movie from its theaters.

Kuwait’s National Cinema Company said Tuesday it would not be bringing the film back to audiences “in tandem with our values and responsibility toward our younger audiences.”

The film, which has grossed more than $180 million overseas, has what has been called Disney’s first “gay moment” for a character.

Beauty and the Beast had been playing in the predominantly Muslim country of Kuwait since Thursday, but Kuwait’s National Cinema Company cancelled Monday’s showings after the Ministry of Information’s censorship department raised concerns.

Initially, a company official said the movie would return to cinemas after edits. Officials from the company declined to comment further Tuesday.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia