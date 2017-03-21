Drug-Related Charges Against Rappers ‘Baby Bash’ And ‘Paul Wall’ Dropped

(CBS SF) – A Harris County grand jury decided against indicting rappers Paul Wall and Baby Bash on drug charges, on Tuesday.
Ten people were arrested back in late December 2016 at the Paradise Smoke Shop in Houston, Texas. They were all charged with engaging in organized criminal activity for possessing a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
The Harris County District Attorney said the jurors indicted five of the ten indicted on drug charges. The jury issued a “no bill,” meaning they found no evidence that linked the other five arrested, that included ‘Paul Wall’, whose real name is Paul Michael Slayton and Ronald Ray Bryant, better known as ‘Baby Bash’.
Baby Bash is Vallejo-born rapper/R&B singer, best known for his hit song “Suga Suga” and collaborated with many artists including E-40, Pitbull and Jennifer Hudson.
Houston rapper Paul Wall is best known for his song “Sittin’ Sidewayz” featuring Big Pokey. In 2011, Paul Wall worked with Silicon Valley-based mobile/social gaming company Jump Shot Media and developed “Battle Rap Stars” the first mobile battle rap game. He also appeared in the movie Furnace with rapper Ja Rule.
