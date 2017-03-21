BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

1 Injured In Shooting At King City High School, Gunman At Large

March 21, 2017 2:59 PM

KING CITY (AP) — Authorities are searching for a shooter who opened fire at Monterey County high school, injuring one.

The Salinas Californian reports the shooting happened Tuesday morning at King City High School.

Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. John Thornburg says the sheriff’s department is assisting the King City Police Department on the case.

One shooting victim was transported to a hospital. It was not immediately known if the victim or the shooter are students at the school. The condition of the victim was not immediately available.

No further information was immediately available.

The King City community has experienced a sharp uptick in violence this year. Six shootings took place in February in an eight-day period.

