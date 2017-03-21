BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

San Francisco Film Educator Pleads Not Guilty To Child Porn Charges

March 21, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: Child Porn, Child pornography, Crime, Marin County, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A film educator who worked with children in Marin County pleaded not guilty Tuesday to child pornography charges in San Francisco Superior Court.

John Morrison, 71, is charged with felony child pornography possession and distribution.

The longtime education director at the California Film Institute in San Rafael, Morrison is alleged to have uploaded and traded child pornography using a messenger application.

He was arrested at his home in San Francisco’s Crocker Amazon neighborhood on March 13 after a search turned up numerous electronic devices with hundreds of videos and images involving minors engaged in sex acts with adults, according to police.

Morrison taught film production and screening classes to young children, according to police.

Officials with the film institute have said that Morrison is no longer employed there, and that they will cooperate fully with law enforcement in the investigation.

Morrison’s next court date is set for April 28. He remains out of custody on his own recognizance after a judge Tuesday denied a request by prosecutors to have bail set at $200,000.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

