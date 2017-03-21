Schwarzenegger Takes On Trump Over Education Cuts

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger took to social media Tuesday to chide President Donald Trump over his sagging numbers in the polls and projected education cuts in the proposed budget.

It wasn’t the first time the two have sparred on social media. They traded verbal jabs last month over the sagging ratings of the “Apprentice” television show. Trump starred on the business reality show for several years and was replaced this season by Schwarzenegger.

On Thursday, the former California governor began a tweet video with — “”Oh, Donald — the ratings are in, and you got swamped… Wow. Now you’re in the thirties?”

Schwarzenegger was referencing Trump’s latest approval numbers from Gallup which were at a new low of 37 percent.

Then Schwarzenegger fired criticism at Trump for his proposed budget cuts.

“But what do you expect?,” he says on the Twitter video. “I mean when you take away after school programs for children and meals on wheels for the poor people, that’s not what you call ‘making America great again’.”

The former California Governor then invited Trump to join him in a visit to the Charles Hart Middle School in the Washington, D.C.-area to witness firsthand its after school programs that may be axed because of the budget cuts.

Trump had yet to comment on the social media post on Tuesday morning.