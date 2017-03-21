Storm Topples Giant Tree Onto Vallejo Home

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – The first of several storm fronts rolled through the Bay Area early Tuesday, toppling a massive tree that crashed down on a home in Vallejo and making for a treacherous morning commute in the Bay Area.

Veronica McElroy said her family was sound asleep when they were rousted from their slumber by a loud rumble and barking from their dog at 2:13 a.m.

“The dogs woke us up as if there was an earthquake,” she told KPIX 5.

The family began to search the home for damage and made a frightening discovery.

“We could hear the cracking of tree branches,” she said. “So we went and looked outside and saw the whole side of the tree trunk was broken and it (the tree) was lying across the porch.”

McElroy said it appeared that the tree had only caused minor damage to the home, but a city engineer would determine the stability of the house later Tuesday morning.

Across the Bay Area, the front raised havoc with steady downpours. It was the first of three storms expected this week with Friday’s front to be the most potent.

But the first storm still managed to dump nearly 3 inches of rain at Boulder Creek in the water-soaked Santa Cruz Mountains and 2.37 inches of rain in Kentfield In Marin County by 8 a.m.

San Francisco had gotten 1.3 inches, San Rafael 1.5 inches and Yountville 1.66 inches.

By 9 a.m., skies had cleared in San Francisco but the unstable cold air trailing the storm front could trigger afternoon thundershowers, forecasters warned.

Another system was forecasted to roll into the Bay Area on late Tuesday night with heavy showers overnight until Wednesday morning.

Forecasters predicted another inch or more would fall in the Bay Area from the second front.

It would only be a warm-up for a potent storm targeting the region late Thursday night through Saturday morning.

As much as 3 inches could fall on the Bay Area, particularly north of the Golden Gate Bridge.

In the Sierra, a winter storm advisory was in effect until Wednesday at 6 p.m. As much as 8 inches was predicted for 6,500 feet.