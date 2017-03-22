2,200 Students To See ‘Hamilton’ As Part Of History Program

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 students and teachers from 18 Bay Area schools saw the acclaimed musical “Hamilton” Wednesday at a matinee at San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre as part of a history program, theatre officials said.

“Hamilton” is the story of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became an adviser to George Washington during the Revolutionary War and the nation’s first Treasury Secretary.

The musical includes hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway music to tell a contemporary story of Hamilton.

Organizers of the history program are planning to host three other matinees in the Bay Area, giving more than 8,500 high school students in the region the opportunity to see the hit musical.

The students have spent the last several weeks studying Hamilton and other Founding Fathers as part of a greater program in American history, according to theatre officials.

As part of the program Wednesday, students will have a chance to ask the cast of the play questions.

Students will also put on performances they created based on their American history studies.

The educational program based on the musical kicked off in New York City and also debuted in Chicago.

“Hamilton” debuted at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco earlier this month and runs through Aug. 5.

Wednesday’s matinee for the students was paid for by Facebook employees.