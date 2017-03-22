Galileo High School Coach Accused Of Mocking Asian-American Player

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – The head baseball coach at San Francisco’s Galileo High School is under fire for allegedly mocking an Asian-American player during a recent game.
KCBS and Chronicle Insider Phil Matier, in Wednesday’s Matier and Ross column, said the happened at a game at Skyline College last month.
A parent of another player said coach Don Papa yelled at the player in a fake Chinese gibberish, before saying “Do you understand me now? Do you understand English?”
A complaint has been sent to Galileo’s principal for Papa to be removed as coach. The principal says the school takes the charges seriously and will investigate, but he is allowing Papa to stay on as coach.