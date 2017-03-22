Gov. Brown Rips Republicans Over Health Care Bill

WASHINGTON (KPIX 5) — California Governor Jerry Brown gave the GOP a stern warning over its proposed health care bill as Democrats rallied on the steps of the Capitol Wednesday.

Brown got proponents of the Republican health care proposal fired up with his blunt comments.

Brown joined former Vice President Joe Biden, Representative Nancy Pelosi and New York Senator Chuck Schumer on the stairs of the Capitol building to recognize the seven-year anniversary of President Barack Obama signing the Affordable Care Act into law.

Brown spoke enthusiastically for a little more than a minute, vehemently criticizing the Republican plan to replace Obamacare.

“This is a dangerous bill. It’s written by people who don’t know what the hell they’re talking about,” said Brown. “It is so big, so complicated, that I doubt that any member of Congress on the Republican side has even read it. I know the people in Trump Tower have not read it. So, Mr. Trump, come down from Trump Tower and talk to the American people.”

Former VP Biden defended the Affordable Care Act, arguing it gave millions of Americans “peace of mind.”

Doctors who were at the event called the proposed plan “disastrous” and said their patients would be unable to get the care they need because of higher costs and cuts to Medicaid.

President Trump has said he is eager to reduce the cost of medicine “through the competitive bidding process.”

The bill is set to be taken up Wednesday by a House committee for the fourth and final time. House leaders will bring it to the floor for passage Thursday.

There may not be enough support among Republicans in Congress to get the new health care plan passed, putting President trump’s reputation as a deal-maker on the line.