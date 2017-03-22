Lafayette Man Abducted; Told To Withdraw Money At Bank

LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — A man who allegedly dressed himself as a repair man, forced his way into a Lafayette home, abducted the homeowner at gunpoint and ordered the 60-year-old man to withdraw money from a bank has been arrested, authorities said.

Lafayette police said 26-year-old Manuel Bustos was arrested in a vehicle parked outside the Chase Bank located at 3492 Mt Diablo Blvd. at around 2 p.m. He has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges that include kidnapping, robbery, burglary, and stolen automobile.

The incident began around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday when a man wearing reflective vest, hard hat and carrying tools knocked at the door of a home in 3400 block of Sweet Drive. The 60-year-old resident opened the door and the man then allegedly forced his way into the residence.

Once inside, investigators said, Bustos forced his victim to go from room to room, searching for valuables. He was also threatening to harm both the man and his family if he did not comply.

Bustos allegedly found an unloaded shotgun while ransacking the home, but was unable to find any ammunition.

Investigators said he did use the gun to force the 60-year-old man into a family car. They then drove to the Chase bank where he ordered the man to go inside and withdraw money from his account.

The man was able to alert a bank employee of his plight and the police were call. The man was not injured and never made the withdrawal.

