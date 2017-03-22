BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

Muse, The Killers, Arcade Fire, Blink-182 To Headline Lollapalooza 2017

Lollapalooza will take place from August 3 through 6 at Grant Park in Chicago. March 22, 2017 7:37 AM
Filed Under: Arcade Fire, Blink-182, Chicago, Lollapalooza, Muse, The Killers

By Jon Wiederhorn

(RADIO.COM) – Lollapalooza has announced it’s 2017 lineup.

Chance the Rapper, Lorde, The Killers, Blink-182, Muse, DJ Snake, Justice and Arcade Fire are set to headline this year’s bill.

Other major artists scheduled to play the festival include the XX, Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, Run the Jewels, Ryan Adams, Migos, Rae Sremmurd, Cage the Elephant, Alt-J, Lil Yachty, Liam Gallagher and Tegan and Sara.

See the day by day breakdown here and check out the full lineup below. Ticket info available here.

lol17 admat by day r7 03212017 Muse, The Killers, Arcade Fire, Blink 182 To Headline Lollapalooza 2017

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

