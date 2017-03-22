Signs Point To NFL Owners Approving Raiders Vegas Relocation

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A veteran NFL reporter said signs are pointing to the league’s 32 team owners approving the Oakland Raiders proposed move to Las Vegas at a meeting next week.

Citing league sources, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports said Wednesday, “there are too many people I trust telling me this has become basically a fait accompli for me to deny it any longer.”

“This is going to happen,” one well-connected league source who has been in close contact with many influential owners told La Canfora.

“Enough people will hold their noses and pray for the best and vote this through. Oakland — and by Oakland I mean the government officials there — hasn’t stepped up nearly enough, and the league is ready to put this to a vote. And while there is some trepidation about this market, it is going to pass,” the source said.

La Canfora also cited an executive with one of the league’s more conservative franchises who said, “If it’s going to a vote, that’s because the votes are there. If my guy is going to vote for it, then this team is moving.”

Meanwhile, another report said the Raiders fee to relocate to Las Vegas would be significantly lower than the fees paid by two teams that recently moved to Los Angeles.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated MMQB, league sources said the relocation fee for owner Mark Davis would be set between $325 million to $375 million. By comparison, the Rams and Chargers each paid $650 million to the league to leave St. Louis and San Diego, respectively.

A move would require the approval of at least 24 of the 32 teams.