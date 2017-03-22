BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

YouTube Video Shows Rupert Grint As Ed Sheeran

March 22, 2017 12:38 PM
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran, Rupert Grint, Twitter, YouTube

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – There’s a long running joke that actor Rupert Grint, of Harry Potter fame, and Ed Sheeran look a lot alike.

Grint took that joke to the next level with a new bit on MTV’s After Hours. Host Josh Horowitz pretends to introduce Sheeran for a performance, and out walks Rupert in full Ed attire. But he can’t play the song without getting something off his chest first. “I want to say something, the truth is Ed isn’t real,” Grint says, ripping off fake tattoo sleeves.

“After ‘Potter’ all I wanted to do was stretch myself, create some real magic,” Rupert continues “so I created a character, he’d have the voice of an angel and possibly wispy facial hair, so I bought a guitar and a bunch of flannel and I called him Ed.”

Perhaps the best moment is Grint contending that even Sheeran’s love for cats is a ruse: “I hate cats, all of them, mine, Taylor’s I’m f—ing allergic to them.”

Sheeran appeared to approved of the skit, tweeting it with the caption “Rupert you lad.”

Check out the full sketch below:

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia