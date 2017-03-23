Chihuahuas Released For Adoption After Monthslong Lockup As ‘Evidence’

DUBLIN (KPIX) — Free at last — almost.
Nearly two dozen Chihuahuas, held as evidence for almost a year pending resolution of a court case, are now up for adoption in the East Bay.
Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies rescued the animals from a San Lorenzo house in May, 2016, after neighbors complained about the noise and smell. Tri-Valley Animal Rescue volunteers spent the past year looking after them.
The big worry was that their health and behavior would suffer over time.
“All the dogs are very social for having been here as long as they have,” said Cindy Clark, with Tri-Valley.
Their owner fought to keep the dogs but, this week, a judge released them to the county.
The animals are healthy, they have all their shots and they’re ready for a new home. If you’re interested you can pick up an application at the East County Animal Shelter at: 4595 Gleason Dr, Dublin, CA 94568; (925) 803-7040.