BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

Chihuahuas Released For Adoption After Monthslong Lockup As ‘Evidence’

by Da Lin March 23, 2017 10:24 PM
Filed Under: Alameda County, Chihuaha, Chihuahuas, Da Lin, Dogs, East County Animal Shelter, Pet Adoption, Pets, Pets and Animals, Tri-Valley Animal Rescue

DUBLIN (KPIX) — Free at last — almost.

Nearly two dozen Chihuahuas, held as evidence for almost a year pending resolution of a court case, are now up for adoption in the East Bay.

Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies rescued the animals from a San Lorenzo house in May, 2016, after neighbors complained about the noise and smell. Tri-Valley Animal Rescue volunteers spent the past year looking after them.

The big worry was that their health and behavior would suffer over time.

“All the dogs are very social for having been here as long as they have,” said Cindy Clark, with Tri-Valley.

Their owner fought to keep the dogs but, this week, a judge released them to the county.

The animals are healthy, they have all their shots and they’re ready for a new home. If you’re interested you can pick up an application at the East County Animal Shelter at: 4595 Gleason Dr, Dublin, CA 94568; (925) 803-7040.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia