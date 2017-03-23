Ex-Raiders Executive: ‘My Heart Hurts For Raiders Fans’

(KPIX 5) – Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask told KCBS radio she expects NFL owners will vote to approve the team’s relocation to Las Vegas – with a small glimmer of hope.

“Nothing is done, until its done, done, done,” she said. “One really doesn’t know what will occur behind those closed doors until one is behind those closed doors.”

It’s widely been reported that Raiders owner Mark Davis will receive 24 of the 32 required votes in Phoenix on Monday to make the move to Sin City. The proposed new stadium in Las Vegas would cost $1.9 billion, anchored by $750 million of public funds.

While the new stadium is under construction, there could be a scenario where the Raiders would play at the Oakland Coliseum.

“Its like someone telling their spouse ‘I’m leaving you…and we’re going to build our dream house together. But by the way I’m going to live with you until we get that dream house done.'”

Trask began her NFL career with the team in 1983 before leaving in 2013. She’s currently an analyst for CBS Sports Network and thinks fans will still support the Raiders in a lame duck situation.

“My heart is hurting for Raider fans,” she said.