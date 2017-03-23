KPIX Sky Drone 5: Big Sur’s Pfeiffer Bridge Comes Tumbling Down

March 23, 2017 10:05 AM
BIG SUR (CBS SF) — Caltrans crews demolished the third section of the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge near Big Sur Wednesday afternoon and KPIX Sky Drone 5 was there to give you an unique view.

It took engineers a few days to figure out how to bring down the section, probing at the concrete seams of the concrete pillar it stood on.

Over the weekend, crews took down the middle section known as Span Number Two. The demolition crew made quick work of the middle span.

They used large jackhammer like machine can you break apart the bridge, and let gravity take care of the rest.

The bridge was condemned after it was damaged in the recent winter storms. Caltrans officials said they hope to have the whole thing down by the end of the week.

